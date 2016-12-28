ezTravel : East Coast is hottest spot for viewing first sunrise of 2017

Taipei (Taiwan News)--Scenic areas along the East Coast are the hottest spots for viewing the first sunrise of 2017, beating ’s Lungpan grassland and Alishan, according to ezTravel’s sales tally.



With 2107 being just around the corner, revelers are planning where to catch the first sunrise of 2017 after a New Year Eve celebration.

(Sunrise at Wuling)

According to the New Year Day holiday sales figures of ezTravel, Taiwan 's largest online travel agency, announced Wednesday, the top five spots for observing the sunrise from first to fifth is the coast along Hualien and Taitung counties, Kenting’s Lungpan grassland in Pingtung County, Alishan in Chiayi County, Erliao in Tainan City and Wuling in Nantou County.





(Sunrise at Alishan)

ezTravel said Qixingtan Beach in Hualien and Sanxiantai in Taitung along the East Coast have become popular spots for seeing sunrises. Kenting at the southern tip of the island is good for watching both sunrises and sunsets due to geographical advantage , and Alishan is already an internationally famous and hottest spot for observing sunrises, the online travel agency said.

(Erliao sunrise)

The ezTravel figures also reveal that besides the top five spots, Fushoushan Farm in Taichung City, Sandiaojiao in northeastern Taiwan, Waiao in Yilan County, Zhaori Hot Spring in Green Island, Dongqing Bay in Orchid Island (Lanyu), Dongquan Lighthouse in Matsu, and Guoyie Village in Penghu County are also popular sunrise viewing places among tourists.