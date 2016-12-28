Taiwan ranked 7th among U.S. largest arms buyers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan has been ranked seventh in the list of U.S. largest buyers of arms, according to the latest U.S. congressional report.

The new study found that the United States has maintained its dominant position as the world’s No.1 arms supplier in 2015, while developing nations have continued to be its largest buyers.

Last year, the U.S. signed approximately $40 billion arms agreements, which accounts for half of all arms agreements worldwide in 2015.

The report also showed that Qatar ranked first among developing nations weapons buyers, concluding $17.5 billion in the value of arms transfer agreements, while Egypt ranked second, concluding $11.9 billion.

On the other hand, the United States’ most significant overseas weapon purchasers last year included Egypt ($5.3 billion), Iraq ($5 billion), Saudi Arabia ($4.5 billion), and India ($1.9 billion). Taiwan ranked 7th on the list, agreeing to purchase a total of $1.4 billion of weapons from the world’s largest weapon exporter.

Taiwan also ranked 10th among the leading recipients of United States arms deliveries from 2008 to 2015, according to the report.