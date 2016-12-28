BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

UNITED STATES-JAPAN-PEARL HARBOR — In a historic pilgrimage, the leaders of Japan and the United States took to the hallowed waters of Pearl Harbor to prove that even the bitterest enemies can become allies. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe did not apologize, but conceded Japan "must never repeat the horrors of war again." By Josh Lederman and Caleb Jones. SENT: 850 words, photos.

SKOREA-POLITICS — South Korean investigators on Wednesday detained the country's former health minister as they expand their inquiry into a corruption scandal involving impeached President Park Geun-hye. SENT: 370 words, photos.

INDIA-TRAIN ACCIDENT — At least two people were killed and 38 others injured when 14 coaches of a train derailed in northern India early Wednesday, two of them falling into a dry canal bed, police said. By Biswajeet Banerjee. SENT: 240 words.

CHINA-VATICAN -- China said it is willing to have constructive dialogue with the Vatican but stressed the importance of patriotism to Beijing and adapting Catholicism to Chinese society. SENT: 220 words.

MYANMAR-FADING HOPE -- Ethnic Kachin rebels long at war with Myanmar troops say the government has only escalated fighting since Aung San Suu Kyi took over as leader, crushing the hopes that had led many ethnic minorities to support her party and leaving them with no confidence in the peace process that Suu Kyi has identified as a priority. By Esther Htusan. UPCOMING: 920 words.

BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares meandered in quiet trading in Asia on Wednesday after a day of quiet trading on Wall Street ended Tuesday with the Dow Jones industrial average inching closer to 20,000. By Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 530 words, photos.

VIETNAM-ECONOMY — Vietnam's gross domestic product was expected to have grown 6.2 percent this year, driven mostly by industrial expansion and growth in construction and services. SENT: 280 words.

