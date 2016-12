Tainan (Taiwan News) - A group of expatriates and locals were celebrating Christmas in Shanhua Catholic Church in Shanhua District, Tainan, with glittering trees in front of the building. They made trees out of scrap materials like plastic bottles and full of Christmas symbols. To appreciate these glittering trees, visit the church from 6pm to 11pm until January 8, 2017. (Photo credit: Rafael Gonzalez/ Tainan City)