Puerto Rico designates popular beach as natural reserve

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico's governor has declared one of the U.S. territory's most popular beaches as a natural reserve.

Alejandro Garcia Padilla says Mar Chiquita will now be managed by the island's Department of Natural Resources and that only ecotourism activities can be carried out in that area.

The beach is shaped like an open fan amid surrounding rock formations and is located in the northern town of Manati.

Garcia said Tuesday that the area has some 164 species, including several that are in danger of becoming extinct.