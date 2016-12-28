New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|136.00
|136.75
|133.35
|134.20
|Down 1.95
|May
|138.95
|139.00
|135.70
|136.50
|Down 1.90
|Jul
|140.70
|141.00
|138.05
|138.80
|Down 1.90
|Sep
|144.00
|144.00
|140.05
|140.85
|Down 1.80
|Dec
|146.00
|146.00
|143.05
|143.85
|Down 1.80
|Mar
|147.75
|147.75
|145.90
|146.65
|Down 1.70
|May
|149.50
|149.50
|148.00
|148.40
|Down 1.65
|Jul
|150.00
|150.00
|150.00
|150.00
|Down 1.65
|Sep
|151.70
|Down 1.70
|Dec
|154.15
|Down 1.70
|Mar
|155.70
|Down 1.70
|May
|156.55
|Down 1.70
|Jul
|157.10
|Down 1.70
|Sep
|157.90
|Down 1.70