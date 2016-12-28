  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2016/12/28 04:20

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 136.00 136.75 133.35 134.20 Down 1.95
May 138.95 139.00 135.70 136.50 Down 1.90
Jul 140.70 141.00 138.05 138.80 Down 1.90
Sep 144.00 144.00 140.05 140.85 Down 1.80
Dec 146.00 146.00 143.05 143.85 Down 1.80
Mar 147.75 147.75 145.90 146.65 Down 1.70
May 149.50 149.50 148.00 148.40 Down 1.65
Jul 150.00 150.00 150.00 150.00 Down 1.65
Sep 151.70 Down 1.70
Dec 154.15 Down 1.70
Mar 155.70 Down 1.70
May 156.55 Down 1.70
Jul 157.10 Down 1.70
Sep 157.90 Down 1.70