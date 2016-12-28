Daughter: Actress and author Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015 file photo, Carrie Fisher presents the life achievement award on stage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist said Fisher has died at the age of 60. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Thursday, April 7, 2011 file photo, Carrie Fisher arrives at the 2011 NewNowNext Awards in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist said Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2009 file photo, actress and writer Carrie Fisher appears on the NBC "Today" television program in New York to discuss "Wishful Drinking," her autobiographical solo show on Broadway. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist said Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 20, 2004 file photo, author Carrie Fisher autographs her new book "The Best Awful" at a promotional event in London. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist said Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/John D. McHugh, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2003 file photo, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the "Runway for Life" Celebrity Fashion Show Benefitting St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital and celebrating the DVD relese of Chicago in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist said Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Jill Connelly, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 16, 1983 file photo, actress Carrie Fisher and singer Paul Simon stand together at their apartment in New York during their wedding reception. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist said Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Mario Suriani)
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 1978 file photo, Harrison Ford talks with Carrie Fisher during a break in the filming of the CBS-TV special "The Star Wars Holiday" in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/George Brich, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 1978 photo, from left, actors Harrison Ford, Anthony Daniels, Carrie Fisher and Peter Mayhew take a break from filming a television special in Los Angeles to be telecast during the holidays. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/George Brich, File)
FILE - This Sept. 14, 1990 file photo shows actress and author Carrie Fisher in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Julie Markes, File)
FILE - This May 2, 1973 file photo shows Carrie Fisher, the 16-year-old daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, in New York. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Carrie Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey, File)
FILE - This May 2, 1973 file photo shows Carrie Fisher, the 16-year-old daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, in the back garden of the house on the East Side of New York where she lives with her mother. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 2, 1957 file photo, Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds hold their baby daughter, Carrie Frances Fisher, as the pose for a photo in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Carrie Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 1978 file photo, shows, from left, Kenny Baker, Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, and Mark Hamill during the filming of the CBS-TV special "The Star Wars Holiday" in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/George Brich, File)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Carrie Fisher, who found enduring fame as Princess Leia in the original "Star Wars," has died. She was 60.
Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, released a statement through her spokesman saying Fisher died Tuesday just before 9 a.m PST. Lourd said her mother was "loved by the word and she will be missed profoundly."
Fisher had been hospitalized since Friday when she suffered a medical emergency on board a flight to Los Angeles.
She made her feature film debut opposite Warren Beatty in the 1975 hit "Shampoo" and was also an accomplished author who detailed her experiences with addiction and mental illness in several best-selling books. Besides her daughter, Fisher is survived by her brother, Todd Fisher, and her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds.