George Michael mourned by boyfriend, ex-boyfriend in London

LONDON (AP) — George Michael's former longtime partner and his current boyfriend have both spoken of their sadness at his death from apparent heart failure as mourners continued to gather outside his home in London.

Hairstylist Fadi Fawaz tweeted "I will never stop missing you" to Michael. He told the Telegraph newspaper Tuesday he had gone to Michael's house so they could go to a planned Christmas lunch and found the 53-year-old singer dead in bed.

Former longtime partner Kenny Goss said in a statement that he was "heartbroken" by the death of his former love.

Goss says "he was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much ... he was an extremely kind and generous man."

Michael announced in 2011 that he and Goss had separated.