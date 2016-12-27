Puerto Rico to tone down famed festival, ban vuvuzelas

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico is seeking to tone down a famed four-day street festival in the historic district of San Juan.

Officials said Tuesday that concerts will end at 11 p.m. and bars will close at midnight for the San Sebastian festival in Old San Juan that draws hundreds of thousands of revelers. Residents complained that noisy celebrations often extended well into the morning in past years.

The government also said anyone using the infamous vuvuzela that became popular during the 2010 World Cup faces a $1,000 fine. Officials also have banned the use of drones and whistles and warned residents of Old San Juan that they cannot work as Uber drivers to take advantage of their special access to certain areas.

The festival runs Jan. 19-22.