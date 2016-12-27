  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Japanese leader attends Pearl Harbor events

By Associated Press
2016/12/27 21:03

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. Abe will visit Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, visits the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at the Honolulu Memorial, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. At right is James Horton, director of the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, and at left is Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada. (Bruce Asato/The Star-Advertiser via AP)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific to place a wreath at the Honolulu Memorial, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. (Bruce Asato/The Star-Advertiser via AP)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific to place a wreath at the Honolulu Memorial, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. He stood for a moment of silence after the wreath laying. (Bruce Asato/The Star-Advertiser via AP)

Pearl Harbor survivor Al Rodrigues, 96, is seen in his home, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Kailua, Hawaii. Rodrigues says he welcomes the visit by Japan’s top leader to the USS Arizona Memorial that honors sailors and Marines killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific to place a wreath at the Honolulu Memorial, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. He stood for a moment of silence after the wreath laying. (Bruce Asato /The Star-Advertiser via AP)

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. Abe will visit Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Caroline Kennedy, U.S. Ambassador to Japan, center, takes a picture as U.S. Adm. Harry Harris, United States Pacific Command, left, and Hawaii Gov. David Ige, right, watch Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. Abe will visit Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Caroline Kennedy, U.S. Ambassador to Japan, third from left, greets Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. Abe will visit Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

U.S. Adm. Harry Harris, United States Pacific Command, left, and Caroline Kennedy, U.S. Ambassador to Japan, watch Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. Abe will visit Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Hawaii Gov. David Ige, center, greets Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. Abe will visit Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. Abe will visit Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, and delegation bow at the Ehime Maru Memorial at Kakaako Waterfront Park, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. The memorial is dedicated to the victims of a 2001 deadly collision off the coast of Hawaii between the Ehime Maru, a fisheries training vessel, and a U.S. naval submarine. Shinzo Abe arrived in Hawaii on Monday to recognize the Japanese attacks on Pearl Harbor. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Pearl Harbor survivor Al Rodrigues, 96, is seen in his home, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Kailua, Hawaii. Rodrigues says he welcomes the visit by Japan’s top leader to the USS Arizona Memorial that honors sailors and Marines killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, lays a wreath at the Ehime Maru Memorial at Kakaako Waterfront Park, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. The memorial is dedicated to the victims of a 2001 collision off the coast of Hawaii between the Ehime Maru, a fisheries training vessel, and a U.S. naval submarine. Several were killed, including four high school students, in the accidental collision. Shinzo Abe arrived in Hawaii on Monday to recognize the Japanese attacks on Pearl Harbor. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Sal Miwa, of the Japan-America Society of Hawaii, center, shows Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe the Ehime Maru Memorial, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. The memorial is dedicated to the victims of a 2001 collision off the coast of Hawaii between the Ehime Maru, a fisheries training vessel, and a U.S. naval submarine. Several were killed, including four high school students, in the accidental collision. Shinzo Abe arrived in Hawaii on Monday to recognize the Japanese attacks on Pearl Harbor. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

From left, Sal Miwa, of the Japan-America Society of Hawaii, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, and Japan’s Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda bow at the Ehime Maru Memorial at Kakaako Waterfront Park, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. The memorial is dedicated to the victims of a 2001 deadly collision off the coast of Hawaii between the Ehime Maru, a fisheries training vessel, and a U.S. naval submarine. Abe plans to visit Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama Tuesday. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

With Yasushi Misawa, Japanese Consul General of Hawaii, left, and Sal Miwa, of the Japan-America Society of Hawaii, right, show Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe the Ehime Maru Memorial at Kakaako Waterfront Park, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. The memorial is dedicated to the victims of a 2001 collision of the coast of Hawaii between the Ehime Maru, a fisheries training vessel, and a U.S. naval submarine. Abe plans to visit Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama Tuesday. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, second from left, Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, second from right, and Japan’s Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda, right, bow at the Ehime Maru Memorial at Kakaako Waterfront Park, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. The memorial is dedicated to the victims of a 2001 collision off the coast of Hawaii between the Ehime Maru, a fisheries training vessel, and a U.S. naval submarine. Several were killed, including four high school students, in the accidental collision. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, second left, and Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, second right, wave before their departure for Hawaii at Tokyo International Airport in Tokyo Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Abe visits Pearl Harbor, the site of the Japanese attack that propelled the United States into World War II, with U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday and they have a summit meeting in Hawaii. (Takumi Sato/Kyodo News via AP)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, accompanied by Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, left, speaks to the media before his departure for Hawaii at Tokyo International Airport in Tokyo Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Abe visits Pearl Harbor, the site of the Japanese attack that propelled the United States into World War II, with President Barack Obama on Tuesday and they have a summit meeting in Hawaii. (Takumi Sato/Kyodo News via AP)

The plane of Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe flies over Air Force One at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Pearl Harbor survivor Al Rodrigues, 96, is seen in his home, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Kailua, Hawaii. Rodrigues says he welcomes the visit by Japan’s top leader to the USS Arizona Memorial that honors sailors and Marines killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — The Latest on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to Hawaii (all times local):

2 a.m.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has shared his fond memories of Hawaii from his childhood as he wrapped up a solemn day of commemoration at a reception with Japanese-Americans.

Abe said he remembers "rei" strings of chocolates and candies sent from a relative who had immigrated to Hawaii, in gift packages to Abe's family in Japan.

Speaking Monday at the Hawaii Convention Center, Abe said: "I was simply mesmerized in my own imagination that people in Hawaii were enjoying such special 'rei' sweets every day, and I was so jealous and eager to visit Hawaii someday."

On another occasion, Abe and his family received a box of fresh pineapple, which they had never seen before.

He said: "Back in those days, my parents, I and my brother had only seen canned pineapples. So we stared at it as it sat on the table, wondering how we can eat it."

On Tuesday, Abe will visit USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor as Japan's first serving prime minister to do so with an American president.

___

7:50 p.m.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is ending a day of solemn remembrances with a reception dinner in Honolulu.

The prime minister is at the Hawaii Convention Center where he is addressing his visit and what it means for the two nations.

On Tuesday, Abe will become the first Japanese prime minister to visit the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor and the first to visit with an American president.

Japan's former leader Shigeru Yoshida went to Pearl Harbor six years after the country's World War II surrender, but that was before the USS Arizona Memorial was built. Yoshida arrived at Pearl Harbor in 1951, shortly after requesting a courtesy visit to the office of Adm. Arthur W.R. Radford, commander of the U.S. Pacific fleet. The office overlooked Pearl Harbor, offering a direct view of the attack site.

Two other Japanese prime ministers have also visited Pearl Harbor. Ichiro Hatoyama spent time here in 1956 and Nobusuke Kishi in 1957.

5 p.m.

Pearl Harbor survivor Alfred Rodrigues says he welcomes the visit by Japan's top leader to the USS Arizona Memorial that honors sailors and Marines killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is in Hawaii this week to see the site and meet with President Barack Obama.

"I'm glad he's coming to show that we're all peaceful now and you know, we were doing what we were supposed to do and they were doing what they were supposed to do," he told The Associated Press Monday.

Remembering the day of the attack in 1941, Rodrigues said that he had just sat down to have breakfast when the alarm sounded and the word got out. 'Man your battle stations, this is not a drill,' he recalled.

"We all ran out to the armory to get rifles and ammunition and we could see the planes up above with the red circles on the bottom. We knew it was the Japanese planes," Rodrigues said.

Rodrigues says he doesn't think Abe should apologize. "War is war. I mean, they were doing what they were supposed to do and we were doing what we were supposed to do. I have no animosity at all towards them."

___

12:50 p.m.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has visited a memorial to those who died when a U.S. Navy submarine collided with a Japanese fishing vessel 15 years ago.

Shinzo visited the Ehime Maru Memorial in Honolulu on Monday. Nine boys and men died when the USS Greeneville rammed the Ehime Maru off Oahu on Feb. 9, 2001.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy were among those who joined Abe for the solemn visit.

Abe is in Hawaii to recognize the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. On Tuesday, he'll visit the USS Arizona Memorial, which honors sailors and Marines who were killed in the attack 75 years ago.

U.S. President Barack Obama will join Abe at Pearl Harbor.

___

9:40 a.m.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has arrived in Hawaii to recognize the Japanese attacks on Pearl Harbor.

Abe arrived Monday for the historic visit. He will be the first Japanese prime minister to visit the memorial that honors sailors and Marines killed in the 1941 attack.

The memorial will be closed to the public Tuesday when he visits with U.S. President Barack Obama, who is vacationing in Hawaii with his family.

Japan's former leader Shigeru Yoshida went to Pearl Harbor six years after the country's World War II surrender. Yoshida arrived at Pearl Harbor in 1951, shortly after requesting a courtesy visit to the office of Adm. Arthur W.R. Radford, commander of the U.S. Pacific fleet. The office overlooked Pearl Harbor, offering a direct view of the attack site.