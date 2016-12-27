The Latest: Barack and Michelle Obama dining out in Honolulu

HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on President Barack Obama's annual holiday vacation in Hawaii (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are having dinner with friends at a high-end restaurant in Honolulu.

The president's motorcade departed his Kailua rental home and arrived at Alan Wong's Restaurant about 30 minutes later.

The Obamas have frequented the establishment on past holiday vacations to Oahu, where Obama was born.

There were about 40 onlookers trying to catch a glimpse of the Obamas as the president and his wife arrived for dinner.

Obama will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the site of the 1941 Pearl Harbor attacks on Tuesday. Abe is speaking at a reception dinner Monday night not far from where the Obamas are eating.

12:15 p.m.

President Barack Obama is following up his morning workout with a round of golf at a private Hawaii course.

The White House says Obama's golfing partners Monday are friends Bobby Titcomb, Mike Ramos and Greg Orme.

They're golfing at Mid Pacific Country Club in the windward Oahu neighborhood of Lanikai. It offers sweeping views of the Koolau mountains.

A crowd of about 30 people waved to the president's motorcade as it arrived at the course.

Obama also played at Mid Pacific last week.

He's spending his annual winter vacation with his family on the island of Oahu, where he was born.

___

9:15 a.m.

President Barack Obama is wishing a "happy and healthy new year" to those celebrating Kwanzaa.

Obama is issuing his final annual Kwanzaa message as president.

He says Kwanzaa is a joyous time to "reflect on the rich African-American culture."

Obama is emphasizing the principles enshrined in the Kwanzaa holiday: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith. He says those principles reflect Americans' most cherished values.

The White House released the greetings from Obama on Monday while the president and his family are vacationing in Hawaii.

___

8:35 a.m.

President Barack Obama is spending the morning after Christmas at a gym on a marine corps base near his Hawaii vacation rental.

It's the 10th day of the first family's annual winter vacation on Oahu, where Obama was born.

Obama left his Kailua rental home Monday morning for his workout at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

A family of four waved to Obama's motorcade as it headed to the base in Kaneohe Bay.

Obama and first lady Michelle Obama paid a Christmas visit to Marines on Sunday.

___

This story has been corrected to show the Obamas' 10th day of vacation is Monday.