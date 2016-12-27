BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

UNITED STATE-JAPAN-PEARL HARBOR — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe laid wreaths at various cemeteries and memorials Monday ahead of a visit to the site of the 1941 bombing that plunged the United States into World War II. By Brian Skoloff. SENT: 560 words, photos.

SKOREA-POLITICS — Dozens of lawmakers split from South Korea's ruling party Tuesday over the corruption scandal involving impeached President Park Geun-hye in a move that could shape presidential elections that might take place in just months. By Kim Tong-hyung. SENT 330 words.

NKOREA-SANCTIONING STATUES — With somewhere around 4,000 artists and staff, the Mansudae Art Studio, a huge complex of nondescript concrete buildings on a sprawling, walled-off campus with armed guards in the heart of Pyongyang, churns out everything from watercolor tigers to mosaics so large they seem to depict a race from another, taller planet. By Eric Talmadge. SENT: 760 words, photos.

CHINA-SPACE -- China said Tuesday it is determined to speed up the development of its space industry as it set out its plans to become the first country to soft land a probe on the far side of the moon, around 2018, and launch its first Mars probe by 2020. By Louise Watt. SENT: 340 words.

INDONESIA-BLASPHEMY TRIAL — An Indonesian court has ruled that the blasphemy trial of the minority Christian governor of the country's capital will proceed. SENT: 350 words, photos.

BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares are mixed in Asia as the last week of trading for the year began Tuesday after most markets were closed for Christmas. Most benchmarks stayed in a narrow range. SENT: 470 words, photos.

___

