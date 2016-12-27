WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Henrikh Mkhitaryan's goal-of-the-season contender sealed a 3-1 win for Manchester United over Sunderland on Monday and a fourth straight English Premier League victory for a side that's beginning to motor under Jose Mourinho. Chelsea won a club-record 12th straight game to extend its lead at the top to seven points. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 770 words, photos. With separates on Monday's eight EPL games.

YE--FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Gymnast Simone Biles has turned a golden run in Rio de Janeiro to AP Female Athlete of the Year. By Will Graves. SENT: 840 words, photos.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-PAKISTAN

After a rain-curtailed opening day at the MCG, Pakistan resumes Tuesday on 142-4 in the second test against Australia. By Ihithisham Kamardeen. UPCOMING: 400 words by 0900 GMT, photos.

RAC--KING GEORGE VI CHASE

KEMPTON, England — Britain was hailing a new king of jump racing on Monday after Thistlecrack produced a flawless performance to win the King George VI Chase, one of the most prestigious races on the country's calendar. SENT: 260 words, photo.

LT--COLOMBIA-AIR CRASH

BOGOTA, Colombia — Colombian aviation authorities said Monday that an airliner that crashed with a Brazilian soccer team aboard had run out of fuel before it could land. Seventy-one people died in the Nov. 28 accident. By Alba Tobella and Cesar Garcia. SENT: 550 words, photo.

SAI--SYDNEY TO HOBART

SYDNEY — Eight-time line honors winner Wild Oats XI has been forced to retire from the Sydney to Hobart yacht race for the second straight year after suffering damage to a hydraulic ram. SENT: 1210 words. Will be updated.

SOC--CHELSEA-BOURNEMOUTH

LONDON — Chelsea set a club record of 12 straight English Premier League wins as it beat Bournemouth 3-0 on Monday. By Sam Johnston. SENT: 480 words, photos.

SOC--HULL-MAN CITY

HULL, England — Manchester City wore down last-placed Hull to win 3-0 in the English Premier League, thanks to late goals by Yaya Toure and substitute Kelechi Iheanacho as well as an own-goal on Monday. SENT: 430 words, photos.

SOC--ARSENAL-WEST BROM

LONDON — Olivier Giroud headed home an 86th-minute winner as Arsenal avoided another Christmas stumble in the English Premier League to beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0 on Monday. SENT: 350 words, photos.

SOC--MAN UNITED-SUNDERLAND

MANCHESTER, England — Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a spectacular back flick to wrap up Manchester United's 3-1 win over Sunderland in the English Premier League on Monday, ensuring a miserable return to Old Trafford for former United manager David Moyes. SENT: 380 words, photos.

SOC--WATFORD-CRYSTAL PALACE

WATFORD, England — Former England coach Sam Allardyce was denied victory in his first game back in club management, with his Crystal Palace team conceding a second-half penalty to draw 1-1 at Watford in the English Premier League on Monday. SENT: 540 words, photos.

SOC--LEICESTER-EVERTON

LEICESTER, England — Deprived of the stars behind its improbable triumph last season, Leicester was beaten 2-0 at home by Everton on Monday in the latest disappointing result of its English Premier League title defense. SENT: 300 words, photos.

— SOC--LEICESTER-VARDY MASKS — Leicester hands out Jamie Vardy masks in protest. SENT: 130 words, photo.

SOC--SWANSEA-WEST HAM

SWANSEA, Wales — Swansea's woes deepened under American coach Bob Bradley with a 4-1 loss at home to West Ham in the English Premier League on Monday. SENT: 300 words, photos.

SOC--BURNLEY-MIDDLESBROUGH

BURNLEY, England — Deadly at home but dreadful away, Burnley clinched its sixth English Premier League win of the season at Turf Moor by beating Middlesbrough 1-0 on Monday. SENT: 130 words, photos.

SOC--AUSTRALIAN ROUNDUP

SYDNEY — Sydney FC has extended its unbeaten start in Australian football's A-League to 12 matches with a 4-0 win over defending champion Adelaide United on Monday. SENT: 320 words.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-SRI LANKA

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa — Sri Lanka had all its success in the afternoon to pull South Africa back from 104-0 to 267-6 at stumps on the first day of the opening test on Monday. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 550 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-MEN'S DOWNHILL TRAINING

SANTA CATERINA VALFURVA, Italy — Christof Innerhofer of Italy led the only training session for a World Cup downhill on the Deborah Compagnoni course by a huge margin on Monday. SENT: 240 words, photos.

