BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU

RUSSIA-PLANE CRASH — Monitoring developments as the investigation continues.

EUROPE-DEFENSE-2017 — Europe used to be good at influencing people and nations without toting a gun. It was called soft power, and depended on aid, trade, diplomacy, even culture. But with an increasingly bellicose Russia on its doorstep and a capricious ally in U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, the European Union is forced to acknowledge that power these days needs real military hardware — and increased defense spending — to back it up. By Raf Casert and Lorne Cook. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 1400 GMT.

ESTONIA-US-SENATORS — U.S. Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham visit Estonia to meet with the Baltic country's political leaders. Russia is likely to be high on the agenda as the top Republican senators are both known to be critics of President Vladimir Putin. News conference scheduled for 1000 GMT.

TURKEY-FAILED COUP — Twenty-nine police officers go on trial accused of aiding forces who tried to topple the government in a failed coup attempt in July 15, 2016. The defendants are the first group of suspects to go on trial over the attempted coup blamed on a network of followers of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1200 GMT.

TV-SHERLOCK — There's something rotten in Baker Street. It may just be the diaper of baby Rosamund Watson, whose arrival at the start of the fourth season of "Sherlock" disrupts the relationship between brilliant, demanding detective Sherlock Holmes and his long-suffering friend Dr. John Watson. The offspring of John and his enigmatic wife Mary — with Sherlock as a somewhat skeptical godfather — is one of the few things program-makers are willing to reveal before the first of three new episodes airs Jan. 1 on the BBC in Britain and PBS in the United States. By Jill Lawless. UPCOMING: 730 words, photos.