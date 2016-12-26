Sri Lanka fights back, South Africa 267-6 in 1st test

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) — Sri Lanka had all its success in the afternoon to pull South Africa back from 104-0 to 267-6 at stumps on the first day of the opening test on Monday.

Seamer Suranga Lakmal led Sri Lanka's revival at St. George's Park with four wickets and spinner Rangana Herath took two to undo the South Africans' work in the first half of the day.

A watchful half-century from Stephen Cook (59) in a century opening stand with Dean Elgar (45), and an attacking 63 from JP Duminy gave South Africa early impetus.

Lakmal (4-62) removed both openers in the space of four overs soon after lunch and Herath stopped the free-hitting Duminy in his tracks, trapping him leg before wicket. Lakmal also dismissed captain Faf du Plessis six overs before stumps.