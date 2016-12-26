BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

JAPAN-PEARL HARBOR-YOSHIDA — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who will visit Pearl Harbor with President Barack Obama on Tuesday, wasn't even born when Japan's former leader Shigeru Yoshida went there just six years after the country's World War II surrender, by himself and feeling awkward. By Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 750 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-CHRISTMAS STORM — A powerful typhoon that spoiled Christmas Day in parts of the Philippines and left at least four people dead roared in a congested region near Manila Monday with slightly weaker but still-deadly winds, officials said. By Bullit Marquez. SENT: 600 words, photos.

CHINA-SAO TOME-TAIWAN — China and Sao Tome and Principe officially resumed diplomatic relations on Monday, in a triumph for Beijing over rival Taiwan after the African island nation abruptly broke away from the self-ruled island last week. By Louise Watt. SENT: 280 words.

SOUTH CHINA SEA WATCH — A look at recent developments in the South China Sea, where China is pitted against smaller neighbors in multiple disputes over islands, coral reefs and lagoons in waters crucial for global commerce and rich in fish and potential oil and gas reserves. By Hrvoje Hranjski. SENT: 880 words, photos.

THE WEEK THAT WAS IN PHOTOS -- SENT: 200 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Stock markets in Japan and China declined Monday in light trading after Christmas with most other Asian markets closed. SENT: 260 words.

