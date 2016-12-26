Cancer patient donates years' worth of pizza to food bank

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man going through treatment for colon cancer won a pizza parlor's raffle for a years' worth of free pies and then donated his prize to a local food bank.

Thirty-six-year-old Josh Katrick, of Northampton, had just completed his eighth round of chemotherapy when he learned that he was the winner of his favorite neighborhood restaurant's contest.

After hearing of Katrick's plans to donate the pizza to the Northampton Food Bank, the owners of Mario's Pizza decided to double down and offer the prize to both him and the food bank.

Katrick says he's been getting so much from family, friends and strangers over the past few months that he wanted to give back to those who could use the pizza more.

Roughly 1,200 people entered the contest.