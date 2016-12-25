714 voters hold key for final result in Macedonia election

SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — Residents of the northwestern Macedonian village of Tearce are voting in an election rerun that could tilt the national election result.

The rerun Sunday involves a single polling station with 714 registered voters in the village, 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the capital of Skopje. The rerun was ordered following complaints about voting irregularities from the opposition Social Democrats.

Only 307 votes separate the country's two main rivals nationally.

Former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski's conservative VMRO-DPMNE party won 51 seats in the 120-member parliament, while the Social Democrats claimed 49, leaving both needing a coalition partner to form a government.

In the annulled vote in Tearce, 404 registered voters cast ballots. VMRO-DPMNE won 91 votes to 87 for the Social Democrats, while the rest were split among four Albanian-minority parties.