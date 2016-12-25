BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

PHILIPPINES-CHRISTMAS STORM — A powerful typhoon is on its way to slam into the eastern Philippines on Christmas Day as officials struggle to divert people's attention from family celebrations and travel. A provincial governor offered roasted pigs to entice villagers to move to emergency shelters. By Jim Gomez. SENT: 620 words, photo. Typhoon forecast to make landfall around 1200 GMT

CHINA-AIRCRAFT CARRIER — China's first aircraft carrier has set off for the Western Pacific for an open-sea training exercise, the Defense Ministry says. By Louise Watt. SENT: 480 words, photo

SRI LANKA-TALLEST CHRISTMAS TREE — Sri Lanka unveils a towering Christmas tree, claiming to have surpassed the world record despite constructions delays and a shorter-than-planned finished product. By Bharatha Mallawarachi. SENT: 350 words, photos

SINGAPORE-US-TEEN ASYLUM SEEKER — A teenage blogger from Singapore whose supporters say is seeking asylum is in custody after being detained last week at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, U.S. immigration officials say. SENT: 430 words, photo

___

HOW TO REACH US:

The editor in charge at the AP Asia-Pacific Desk in Bangkok is Hrvoje Hranjski. Questions and story requests are welcome. The news desk can be reached at (66) 2632-6911 or by email at asia@ap.org. The Asia Photo Desk can be reached at (81-3) 6215-8941. Between 1600 GMT and 0000 GMT, please refer queries to the North America Desk in New York at (1) 212-621-1650.

Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call (1) 877-836-9477.