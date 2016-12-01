Mercury plunges to 11 degrees in Tamshui

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Temperatures fell rapidly to reach 11 degrees Celsius in Tamshui Tuesday evening, the lowest so far this winter, the Central Weather Bureau said.

The Tamshui weather station measured a temperature of 11.0 degrees Celsius at 6:06 p.m., the bureau announced. Earlier, at 4:52 p.m., the mercury had already dropped to 11.9 in Tamshui, the bureau announced.

As predicted, temperatures did not wait until evening to fall, but dropped steadily all through the day, experts said.

The lowest temperatures were to be expected from Tuesday evening until Wednesday morning, with snow possible at high altitudes.

In addition to Tamshui, several other measuring stations in North Taiwan also recorded their lowest temperatures for the latter part of the year. It was 13 degrees in Keelung and in Hsinchu City, and 12.1 degrees in Hsinwu, a district of Taoyuan City, the weather bureau said.

The northeasterly winds were as strong and cold as a cold front from China, so they would even make snow likely at altitudes above 3,000 meters Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, according to forecasters.