WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--ENGLISH PREVIEW

MANCHESTER, England — The "Chosen One" banner has gone from the Stretford End. But when David Moyes returns to Old Trafford on Monday for the first time since his abrupt firing by Manchester United in April 2014, he'll find things haven't changed that much at England's biggest club since his ill-fated 10-month spell there three seasons ago. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 780 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SOC--WOLFSBURG-DRAXLER

WOLFSBURG, Germany — Germany attacking midfielder Julian Draxler is joining Paris Saint-Germain from Wolfsburg in a deal reportedly worth up to 47 million euros (around $49 million). SENT: 290 words, photos.

BKN--NBA-CHRISTMAS BY THE NUMBERS

Cleveland's LeBron James and Chicago's Dwyane Wade are looking to join the NBA's Christmas 300-point club. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 500 words, photos.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-PAKISTAN

MELBOURNE, Australia — Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower says his side is looking forward to a return of the red ball and a hard Melbourne Cricket Ground pitch for the second test against Australia beginning Monday. SENT: 580 words, photo.

YE--PLAYS OF THE YEAR

They came from many sports, in many countries, with varying forms of pressure involved. But if there's one parallel between all the entries on this list of sports plays of the year for 2016, it's this: They were all unexpected, and all teeming with drama. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--LEAGUE OVERVIEW-ITALY

ROME — A couple of teenagers restoring AC Milan to prominence. A group of local players brought up through Atalanta's youth system leading the Bergamo squad to six straight wins and a nine-match unbeaten run. While Juventus is seemingly marching unopposed to a record sixth straight Serie A title, it's been the unexpected stories of Milan and Atalanta that have kept the Italian league attractive entering the holiday break. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 770 words, photos.

BASKETBALL:

BKN--NBA-LABOR

The votes are in, and labor peace in the NBA is virtually assured for several years. The National Basketball Players Association has completed its process of voting to approve the terms of the next collective bargaining agreement between the league and its players, which was tentatively agreed upon last week. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 550 words, photo.

BKN--NBA CAPSULES

BOSTON — Russell Westbrook had his 14th triple-double of the season and his third straight 40-point game, finishing with 45 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 117-112 victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday night. SENT: 1,000 words.

BKH--HOOSIERS ANNIVERSARY

MILAN, Indiana — Jordan Burton's first serious history lesson about Milan basketball came in first grade. His parents plopped him in front of a television set, showed him "Hoosiers" and spent the next two hours separating fact from fiction. He heard a lot more about it during another conversation with the grandfather of a friend: Glenn Butte, who played on the state championship team portrayed in the popular film that hit theaters 30 years ago this month. By Michael Marot. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

ICE HOCKEY:

HKN--NHL CAPSULES

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sergei Bobrovsky made 36 saves, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Friday night for their 12th straight win. SENT: 1,290 words.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL:

FBN--VIKINGS-PLANE STUCK

APPLETON, Wisconsin — The Minnesota Vikings' team plane slid off a Wisconsin runway in snowy conditions Friday and became stuck in the grass, leaving players waiting for hours to get off the aircraft. SENT: 330 words, photo.

FBC--COLLEGE CAPSULES

FORT WORTH, Texas — Jonathan Barnes kicked a game-ending 32-yard field goal and Louisiana Tech beat Navy 48-45 in the Armed Forces Bowl on Friday. SENT: 470 words.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at 44-2074274105 or email lonsports@ap.org.