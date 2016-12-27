Taipei named Asia’s most vegan-friendly city: PETA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei has been named the most vegan-friendly city in Asia by PETA Asia, thanks to its wide selection of vegan and vegan-friendly restaurants.

The international animal rights organization on Tuesday put up a list of Top 10 Vegan-Friendly Cities in Asia , in which Taiwan’s Taipei has been ranked as Asia’s most vegan-friendly city of the year.

The list highlighted several well-known vegan joints in Taipei, such as Ooh Cha Cha, Soul R. Vegan Café, vegan burger joint About Animals, Japanese-Italian fusion Loving Hut, Taiwanese-style Vege Creek, Japanese-style VegeTable, and the city’s first vegan bakery Fresh Bakery & Cafe Taipei.

Following Taipei on the list was Singapore. The Southeast Asia nation has earned second place “thanks to its roaring vegan scene,” said the website.

Thailand’s Chiang Mai took third place for its “plethora of creative dishes that are as delicious as they are kind to animals.”

This is the first time the group released an Asian edition of its ranking of vegan-friendly cities.

TOP 10 VEGAN-FRIENDLY CITIES IN ASIA

1. Taipei, Taiwan

2. Singapore

3. Chiang Mai, Thailand

4. Makati, Philippines

5. Bangalore, India

6. Hong Kong

7. Bangkok, Thailand

8. Bali, Indonesia

9. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

10. Shanghai, China