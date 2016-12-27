Police crack murder case 3 hours after body found in Tainan

Tainan (Taiwan News)--Police solved a murder case three hours after the decomposing body of the female victim was found near a ditch in Tainan City on Monday.

A Tainan citizen found the body in Annan District in the afternoon on Dec 26 and reported to police.

The informant passed by a spot near a gas station and saw swarms of flies. Driven by curiosity, the informant went farther to check and was shocked to see a blackened hand protruding from a thicket.

Responding to the report, police arrived at the crime scene and found a badly decomposing body of a female aged between 40 and 50 with the head wrapped in a plastic bag.

The Third Police Precinct of Tainan City Police Department said that police found out the victim’s identity via the information on a shopping mall membership card and a crumpled uniform invoice the victim carried that revealed the time and location of her recent patronage. Police found out the victim was a 47-year-old woman surnamed Wei, who lived in Kaohsiung City, and thought her 64-year-old boyfriend surnamed Liang was a key suspect for her murder.

Police visited Liang’s home in Yongkang District, Tainan City on Monday night and brought him in for questioning. Police said that Liang was cooperative when confronted by police and said he had not been able to sleep properly for many days.

According to police investigation, Liang drove Wei from Tainan to Taipei on a dating trip on Dec 20 and stayed overnight at a hot spring hotel in Beitou. The next day, on their trip back, while resting at the Xihu Rest Area on a national highway, Wei asked Liang for NT$150,000 to help pay her family’s medical expense, which he refused, and they got into a verbal fight in the car, resulting in Liang strangling his girlfriend to death, according to the investigation.

Liang confessed that he wrapped Wei’s head in a plastic bag because he was afraid to look at her face after killing her. After driving around more than 200 km, Liang came to Annan District and dumped Wei’s body at a remote spot.

A coroner examined the body and found signs of strangulation on the neck. It was initially believed that the woman died from suffocation. An autopsy and forensic toxicology testing will be performed to determine the cause of death, police said.