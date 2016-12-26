Maokong Gondola opening hours to be extended on New Year’s Eve

Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) said Monday that the opening hours of the Maokong Gondola on New Year’s Eve will be extended to 2 a.m.



For those who don’t want to stay at home on New Year’s Eve or subject themselves to the crowdedness at the countdown party in front of Taipei City Hall and Taipei 101, they might as well take a Maokong Gondola ride, said the TRTC, which also manages the gondola.

The gondola is scheduled to stay open until 2 a.m. on New Year Day, but depending on the passenger traffic, the opening hours can be further extended to transport all passengers down the mountain, the TRTC said.



During the New Year Day holiday, the Maokong Gondola will put up a wish wall for visitors to hang their wishes and a hot tea serving kiosk for visitors to refill their bottles, the TRTC said.

In addition, starting in 2017, the gondola will be open on the first Monday of every month, when the gondola was closed for maintenance in the past, the TRTC added.