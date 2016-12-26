Right beside Taipei 101 fireworks! Ring in 2017 at JustGrill at Eslite Xinyi

This New Year’s Eve, JustGrill will be hosting a NYE party with views of the fireworks, a Surf N Turf feast and electronic music.

On 12/31 from 930pm to 1230pm, guests can enjoy a set meal for two, which includes a Surf and Turf feast, free flow of world renowned vineyard wines, pulsing music curated by our DJ and most importantly, NYE countdown at the Eslite building’s 7th floor observatory garden, which offers the perfect view of the nearby 101 fireworks!

Regent Taipei’s NYE room package, starting at NT$24,999 per room with a view of the 101 building and fireworks, includes the NYE party entry, next day’s breakfast for 2 at Brasserie, 24hour access metro card for 2, welcome fruits, morning paper, complimentary gym, sauna and pool use. Join us for a unique and wonderful New Year’s Eve!