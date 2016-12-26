Mercury to dip to 12 degrees Celsius on Tuesday

Taipei (Taiwan, News) -- After a warm Christmas holiday and weekend, chilly northeasterly winds accompanied by drizzle are set to hit Taiwan starting Tuesday, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said. A local weather expert noted that the temperature in the North will fall to 12 degrees Celsius Wednesday morning.

According to the CWB forecast, northeasterly winds along with Typhoon Nock-ten's periphery are bringing wintry showers across the northern and eastern regions. A sudden drop in temperature will take place in the North on Tuesday, sending the mercury to 14 degrees Celsius Tuesday evening.

Monday will have a high of 29 degrees in the South. The daytime low between Tuesday and Thursday is expected to hover around 14 degrees in the North, 15 degrees in central and southern Taiwan and 16 degrees in the East.

Weather expert Wu Der-rong said the typhoon passing through the central Philippines is heading towards the South China Sea, while the central and southern Taiwan are likely to see an increase in scattered showers brought by the typhoon's peripheral circulation.

Wu wrote on a post for a weather forecast website that the daytime low could reach as low as 12 degrees Celsius in the North.