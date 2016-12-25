Taipei City introduces 2017 Taipei Pass packages

To attract more domestic and foreign tourists to visit Taipei City, the Department of Information and Tourism (TPEDOIT) has introduced the 2017 Taipei Pass.

Taipei Pass holders can enjoy unlimited rides on the Taipei Metro, public buses in both Taipei City and New Taipei City, and four shuttle bus routes operated by Taiwan Tourist Shuttle (Beitou Zhuzihu Line, Muzha Pingxi Line, Gold Fulong Line, and Crown Northern Coast Line) for the duration listed on the pass.

For the routes of the four Taiwan Tourist Shuttle lines, please check out Beitou Zhuzihu Line, Muzha Pingxi Line, Gold Fulong Line, and Crown Northern Coast Line, respectively.

TPEDOIT Commissioner Chen Yu-yen said that those who purchase Taipei Pass starting January 1, 2017 will receive a bonus pamphlet featuring recommended theme tours and discount coupons. The quantities of available pamphlets are limited, Chen said.

The suggested tours cover places of historical and cultural interest, natural landscapes, and fine dining. Among the nine featured tours this year, three include tourist attractions in New Taipei and Keelung, the TPEIDOIT said.

The discount coupons can be used at more than 100 stores for services ranging from dining to transportation, providing visitors with the most economical way of enjoying their trips.

Online introduction of Taipei Pass as well as maps of stores offering discounts and freebies comes in three languages, the Chinese, English and Japanese versions.

Taipei Pass comes in four different durations and face values: 1-day pass (NT$180), 2-day pass (NT$310), 3-day pass (NT$440), 5-day pass (NT$700), and Maokong Gondola 1-day pass (NT$350). It is available at information counters in the Taipei Metro and the EasyCard Customer Service Center at Taipei Metro’s Taipei Main Station.