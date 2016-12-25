Top New Year's Eve celebrations in Taiwan

The following are the major events being staged around Taiwan to celebrate the New Year, including concerts, fireworks displays, and gatherings at scenic spots to view the first sunrise of 2017.



Keelung City

Keelung City’s New Year's Eve countdown party will take place at the Keelung Harbor, featuring band performances, sounds of ships’ horns at the harbor, and the fireworks display at Mountain Huzi at the side of the harbor where the landmark “KEELUNG” sign is located.



Taipei City

Taipei New Year's Eve Countdown Party will take place in front of Taipei City Hall, featuring hip hop group 911, Taiwanese singer Wu Bai, and many other bands and well-known entertainers.

The fireworks display at Taipei 101, which is close to the concert site, will combine fireworks and a light show for the first time. At 238 seconds, the fireworks and light show will last the same amount of time as last year, but the total number of fireworks shells launched will be cut in half, Taipei 101 spokesman Michael Liu said.

(The simulation of 2017 TAIPEI 101 New Year Fireworks display)

Miramar Entertainment Park and M.Max New Square will jointly host a concert, fireworks display and a markup party on New Year’s Eve.

The 317-second 3D fireworks show will combine fireworks with the light show of the Ferris wheel to welcome the year of 2017, Miramar said.

Miramar said the park’s opening hours will be extended from 11 a.m. on Dec 31 to 1 a.m. on Jan 1 and the park expects the event to attract more than 100,000 to the site.



Taichung City

The Taichung City Information Bureau will hold two New Year’s Eve celebrations, with one at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium and the other at the second parking lot of Lihpao Land. The parties will feature the Chio-Tian Folk Drums and Arts Troupe, entertainers Peng Chia-chia and Hsu Hsiao-shun as well as many other musicians, singers, and entertainers. ​

Janfusun Fancy World in Yunlin County

The Janfusun Fancy World amusement park in Gukeng Township, Yunlin County will stage a concert and a fireworks show, which will last 800 seconds.

(The simulation of 2017 Janfusun Fancy World Fireworks display)

Chiayi County

The 2017 Alishan sunrise Impression Concert will be held from 5:30 a.m. to 7:20 a.m. on Jan 1, 2017 at the Duei-Gao-Yue sunrise viewing platform of the Alishan Forest Recreation Area.

Tainan City

Tainan City’s New Year’s Eve festivities include watching the last sunset of 2016 at Jingzijiao Tile-Paved Salt Field in Beimen District around 5:25 p.m. on Dec 31, the star-studded countdown party on the square in front of THSR Tainan Station, and watching the first sunrise of 2017 at the sunrise watching platform in Erliao, Zhojhen District on the early morning of Jan 1.

As the sunrise watching event is limited by the space and transportation, the number of participants will be limited to 3,000 and advance tickets are available by applying to the event organizer, the Siraya National Scenic Area Administration, Tainan City Government said.

Kaohsiung City

The most recommended event for Kaohsiung City’s New Year celebration is the Fireworks Show in E-DA World 2017. The show will be the largest in terms of scale and last 999 seconds, the longest in Taiwan, to welcome the first day of 2017 in southern Taiwan, according to the E-DA World website.

(The simulation of the Fireworks Show in E-DA World 2017)

Taitung County

To welcome the first sunrise in 2017, the East Coast National Scenic Area (ECNSA) Headquarters of the Tourism Bureau has organized a spectacular event, “Sanxiantai Sunrise,” with a series of exciting activities, including “The Dawn Market” and “The Dawn Coastal Concert.”

The Central Weather Bureau forecasts that 2017’s first ray of sunshine in Eastern Taiwan will appear in Sanxiantai (Chenggong Township, Taitung County) at 6:36 a.m., according to the ECNSA.

Hualien County

The two-day “Hualien Happy New Year” festival will take place at the intersection of Zhongshan Rd. and Chongqing Rd. from Dec 31, 2016 (8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.) and Jan 1, 2017 (from 7p.m. to 9:30 p.m.).

The festival will feature performances from bands and entertainers.

Yilan County

The county’s New Year’s Eve countdown festivities will be held at the Zhongshan Park and Luna Plaza, respectively.