Warm weather for Christmas, cold front to arrive Tuesday

Taipei (Taiwan, News) -- The low today in Tamsui is expected to drop down to 14 degrees Celsius (57 degrees Fahrenheit), while Taipei and much of western Taiwan can expect lows of 17 to 18 degrees, representing a five degree drop in temperature from yesterday, according to weather expert Peng Chi-ming, who advised people to stay warm and bundle up.

This current wave of cold air will continue to affect Taiwan until Saturday, but temperatures will begin to rise on Christmas day as sunny weather returns and lasts until Monday.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) also pointed out that due to the effects of a northern monsoon, temperatures on Saturday in northern and eastern Taiwan will be relatively cool, with daytime highs ranging from 22 to 25 degrees in northern Taiwan, Yilan and Hualien. Central Taiwan and Taitung will see highs ranging from 25 to 27 degrees, but with less humidity. Only northern and eastern parts of Taiwan will see isolated showers, while the rest of the island should see sunny conditions with temperatures rising rapidly during the day, but dropping significantly in the evenings.

Next week, daytime temperatures in western Taiwan are expected to rise to 26 to 28 degrees, with large temperature fluctuations between day and night, while it will be partly cloudy in eastern Taiwan with increasing chances of scattered showers.

From Tuesday through Friday, a new northeastern cold weather system will cause temperatures to drop in northern and eastern Taiwan. In addition, the outer bands of a potential typhoon currently forming near the Philippines will bring scattered showers to the eastern half and northern part of Taiwan, though the intensity of this rainfall is not yet known.

It is estimated that the outer cloud system of the tropical storm will gradually affect northern Taiwan after Monday. Due to the uncertainties with the development of this storm, citizens are advised to monitor to the latest weather forecasts.

Wu Derong, director of the Central Meteorological Bureau's forecasting center, said cold air front arriving from Tuesday to Friday will bring in moisture resulting in both lowered the temperatures and increased humidity, but because the computer model is at an early stage, the situation will need to be continued to be monitored.

Today's air quality is also expected to be poor as polluted air blows in a southerly direction from from the northwest, many areas of Taiwan will see PM2.5 (fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers) levels to continue to rise. Those who plan on traveling outdoors are advised to wear protective masks and take precautions when engaging in outdoor activities as the concentration of pollutants are expected to continue to rise. Members of sensitive groups should wear masks, and those planning outdoor activities should observe the air pollution conditions in their area before heading out.