9-year-old Arkansas boy dies in accidental shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police say a 9-year-old boy has died after being accidentally shot at a home in Little Rock, Arkansas.

A police report says officers called to the home Wednesday found the boy in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say the boy was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The report says the boy's 11-year-old brother told officers the two were home alone when the 9-year-old began playing with a gun and it accidentally fired.

The names of the children have not been released.