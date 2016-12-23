BC-US--Money & Markets Extra Digest, US

For the week ending Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.

Eds: A photo caption in the Dec. 17 Insider Q&A with Brian Gardner misidentified the full name of Gardner's investment bank. It is Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

MONEY MATTERS-LAST-MINUTE GIFTS

Holiday shopping procrastinators can breathe easy. While most online shipping deadlines have passed, many retailers are offering other ways to get gifts at the last minute, whether that means staying open through the wee hours of the night like Toys R Us, or offering Christmas Eve store pickup like Wal-Mart.

THE WEEK IN REVIEW

IMF chief Christine Lagarde keeps her job despite a conviction; Ikea reaches tentative settlement in fatal dresser deaths; Yellen tells college grads they face best job market in years

QUICK FIX

Thanks, but no thanks: what to do with unwanted gift cards.

WIRELESS & CASHLESS

The world so far is underwhelmed by Nintendo's "Super Mario Run" mobile game, with many players criticizing its $10 price tag as well as its lack of an offline playing mode.

SMALL BUSINESS MONITOR

With December having been declared "National-write-a-business-plan month" by the Small Business Association, now is as good a time as any to prepare your own.

CENTERPIECE

This holiday season retailers with both an online and offline presence like Wal-Mart and Target have upped their game against pure online rivals like Amazon.com.

MARKET PULSE

Disney and five other big retailers have agreed to discontinue the controversial practice of on-call scheduling; Russian gang suspected of raking in up to $5 million a day with online advertising scam; CalPERS divests from tobacco industry.

OF MUTUAL INTEREST-TRUSTING STOCKS AGAIN

Investors may finally be giving stocks another chance. After years of refusing to buy into the hype for fear of getting burned again, even as the market climbed to record after record, investors plunged back into stock funds last month and pulled out of bond funds.

INSIDER Q&A-MIMECAST CEO PETER BAUER

Peter Bauer, chief executive at email security company Mimecast, speaks to The Associated Press about the company's growth since going public in November 2015 and the security threats currently facing businesses.

$1,000 DERBY

If you invested $1,000 at the start of this year in various types of stocks, bonds and commodities, how much would you have now?

