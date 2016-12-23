BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Friday, Dec. 23

TODAY

The Commerce Department reports the pace of new home sales in November, and Baker Hughes reports its weekly tally of U.S. oil and natural gas rigs. Last-minute holiday gift buyers are expected to fill stores today and Saturday, the National Retail Federation says.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Chocolate maker Hershey will promote executive vice president Michele Buck to CEO next March, following the retirement of John Bilbrey.

CENTERPIECE

Hopeful homebuilders

U.S. homebuilders are feeling optimistic for 2017, with a nearly 10 percent increase in ground breakings for single-family houses over the past 11 months suggesting demand remains strong despite rising mortgage rates.

STORY STOCKS

Micron Technology (MU)

Hershey (HSY)

Red Hat (RHT)

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Alibaba (BABA)

Weight Watchers (WTW)

Target (TGT)

FUND FOCUS

Ivy Core Equity (WCEAX)

This fund has an experienced pair of managers, but recent missteps have led to "inconsistent results," Morningstar says.

