Lawyer says Wahlberg movie is unfair to Boston bombing widow

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A lawyer for the widow of one of the Boston Marathon bombers says she is portrayed unfairly in the new Mark Wahlberg film, "Patriots Day."

The movie suggests Katherine Russell knew something was up before the attack and then didn't cooperate with the investigation.

Lawyer Amato DeLuca tells The Associated Press that the portrayal of Russell is not accurate. He says Russell did everything she could to help investigators after the bombings.

Russell was married to Tamerlan Tsarnaev, who died during an encounter with police. She has never been charged with any wrongdoing.

The filmmakers say her portrayal is based on what they called "significant reporting." The movie opened this week in Boston, New York and Los Angeles, and will open Jan. 13 nationwide.

Lavoie reported from Boston.