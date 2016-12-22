Inquiry says Snowden in contact with Russia's spy services

WASHINGTON (AP) — A declassified report on a congressional investigation into Edward Snowden says the former National Security Agency contractor has remained in contact with Russian intelligence services since he arrived in Moscow three years ago.

The House Intelligence Committee released the report Thursday.

Snowden in 2013 revealed U.S. government efforts to hack into the data pipelines used by U.S. companies to serve customers overseas. The programs collected the telephone metadata records of millions of Americans and examined emails from overseas.

Snowden fled to Hong Kong, then Russia, to avoid prosecution.

The report says a senior Russian official asserted this year that Snowden "did share intelligence" with Moscow.

Republican Rep. Devin Nunes of California, the committee chairman, says the report allows the American people to "get a fuller account of Edward Snowden's crimes."