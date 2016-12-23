  1. Home
  2. Society

Police to close roads for same-sex marriage rallies in Taipei on Monday

Taipei police announced road closures around the Legislative Yuan Monday for competing same-sex marriage rallies

By Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2016/12/23 11:15

A same-sex marriage supporter holds a rainbow flag with Taiwan map during rally in Taipei.(By Associated Press)

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- The roads around the Legislative Yuan will be closed starting midnight Dec. 26, as supporters and opponents of same-sex marriage plan to hold simultaneous protests on the streets surrounding the legislature, as the legislative Yuan deliberates over bills to legalize same-sex marriage that day, according to an announcement by the Zhongzheng First Precinct of the Taipei City Police Department on Thursday.

Taipei police said the roads to be closed at midnight Monday include Jinan Rd. Sec. 1 (between Zhongshan and Linshen South Rd), Zhenjiang Street (from Jinan Rd. Sec. 1 to Qingdao West Rd), Zhongshan South Rd. (from Jinan Rd. to Zhongxiao East Rd.) and a section of Qingdao West Rd. (Zhenjiang St. to Zhongshan South. Rd), though this may be subject to change as well as surrounding roads, depending on the situation with the crowds that day.

For those who are scheduled to work in the area around the legislative building on Monday, police advise using public transportation instead of driving, and those who normally commute through the sections to be blocked off should plan alternate routes.
same sex marriage
same-sex marriage in Taiwan
same-sex marriage plan

RELATED ARTICLES

The View from Taichung: Gay marriage and the Tsai Administration - a potential political trap
2016/12/16 15:36
Ker: earliest possible time to complete legislation of same sex marriage bill is next year
2016/12/12 15:33
Rainbows in skies over northern Taiwan seen as sign by same-sex marriage supporters
2016/12/11 22:16
President Tsai reiterates support for same-sex marriage
2016/12/11 16:27
Gay Chinese woman lauds Taiwan as 'land of enlightenment'
2016/12/10 21:20