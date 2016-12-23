Police to close roads for same-sex marriage rallies in Taipei on Monday

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- The roads around the Legislative Yuan will be closed starting midnight Dec. 26, as supporters and opponents of same-sex marriage plan to hold simultaneous protests on the streets surrounding the legislature, as the legislative Yuan deliberates over bills to legalize same-sex marriage that day, according to an announcement by the Zhongzheng First Precinct of the Taipei City Police Department on Thursday.



Taipei police said the roads to be closed at midnight Monday include Jinan Rd. Sec. 1 (between Zhongshan and Linshen South Rd), Zhenjiang Street (from Jinan Rd. Sec. 1 to Qingdao West Rd), Zhongshan South Rd. (from Jinan Rd. to Zhongxiao East Rd.) and a section of Qingdao West Rd. (Zhenjiang St. to Zhongshan South. Rd), though this may be subject to change as well as surrounding roads, depending on the situation with the crowds that day.



For those who are scheduled to work in the area around the legislative building on Monday, police advise using public transportation instead of driving, and those who normally commute through the sections to be blocked off should plan alternate routes.