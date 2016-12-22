Kenya opposition protests bill to allow manual vote count

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya's opposition lawmakers are protesting the passing of a bill to allow manual counting of election results, calling it a backdoor to rigging next year's presidential vote.

This East African nation attempted to digitize its election process in the 2013 general elections in an effort to prevent the vote-rigging in 2007 that sparked violence killing more than 1,000 people.

But biometric kits to scan people's fingers didn't work properly and a server handling voting results crashed, resulting in the 2013 process being completed manually.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga then unsuccessfully petitioned the Supreme Court challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta's win, claiming the system was set up to fail to allow the more easily manipulated manual tallying and voting.

Kenyatta is running for re-election next year.