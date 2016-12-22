Agent: Jolin Tsai and Vivian Dawson have broken up

An agent of entertainer Jolin Tsai has confirmed that she and her boyfriend of six years, Vivian Dawson, have broken up.

Jolin, 36, began her singing career by winning the champion at an MTV singing competition at the age of 18. Her debut album, released in 1999 and titled 1019, was a huge success, and she quickly became a teen idol with a large teenage fan base.

Jolin is known to have three love affairs. Her flirting with Jay Chou was most talked about, but their ambiguous relationship came to an end when Jay Chou was spotted taking a trip to Japan with former news anchor Patty Ho. However, neither Jolin nor Jay Chou confirmed they had a romantic relationship.

(Jay Chou, left, and Jolin Tsai)

Jolin’s second love affair was with actor Eddie Peng. They were spotted traveling together in London. However, their relationship reportedly ended in 2009. In 2011, Jolin’s father indirectly admitted that Jolin and Eddie were once lovers.

(Eddie Peng)

Tsai’s relationship with Dawson began in 2010 when he featured in her music video song "Love Player". In September 2010, Dawson and Tsai were spotted on a date in Tokyo.

Dawson was born in Canada in 1984 and grew up in New Zealand. His father is a New Zealander, while his mother was a Chinese Singaporean. In 2013, Jolin went to visit Dawson’s parents in New Zealand.

Even though Jolin seldom talked about Dawson, they often went out together and Dawson was often seen at Jolin’s concerts.

(Vivian Dawson)

Having confirmed that Jolin and Dawson have broken up, Jolin’s agent did not go into detail about why.