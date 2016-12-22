Celebrate this 2016 festive season at Regent Taipei

As the year draws to an end, the festive season is upon us. Fortunately this year’s holidays, 12/24, 12/25 and 12/31 all fall on weekends! Indulge in a Christmas feast to remember at the Regent Taipei and also at various Regent operated restaurants around the city. The Christmas feast will be available from Christmas Eve and the New Year’s feasts will start on 12/31 and will be available until 2017/01/03. Guests may also purchase the Regent Taipei 2016 Christmas room package at a 47% discount until 12/25 and receive a complimentary Christmas feast for two.

This year, as tradition dictates, the Regent Taipei has put up the famous 3 storey Christmas tree while 16 large Christmas ornaments adorn the ceiling. Also, until 1/1, from Monday to Friday from 6-10pm, the “I Love Santa Claus” photo booth will be available right next to the beloved Christmas tree. Take a Polaroid photo with Santa Claus for $100NTD per photo and walk away with happy and fond memories of your loved ones in this iconic setting.

Lastly, Regent Taipei patisserie has prepared a selection of delicate handmade desserts for the Christmas period. Starting from 185NT, guests can take these sweet treats home including Cinnamon Star Cookie, Mille-Feuille, Biscotti, Christmas Meringue, Chocolate Walnut, Coffee Choquette, Stollen, Citrus Compote, Salted Caramel Compote and the bestselling Ginger Bread Man. Guests may also enjoy Regent’s wine selection, packaged in a tasteful wooden box. Please contact our associates or visit us in person to customize your very own Christmas Hamper!