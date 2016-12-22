Jody Chiang confirms she confronted assailant who assaulted her brother

Famous retired singer Jody Chiang Thursday pressed charges through a lawyer against a suspect who allegedly broke into her house in Tamsui District, New Taipei City, assaulted her younger brother and seized her at one time.

Police said Jody’s brother was attacked by suspect Chen Ching-biao, 58, at Jody’s home in a community in Tamsui on Dec 18. Chen, who once worked as a janitor for the community, got in Judy’s home uninvited and began to attack Jody’s brother with a steel bar, police said. Judy’s brother was mentally retarded reportedly due to a fever when he was small.

(Police arrested the suspect on Dec 21, 2016.)

Police has been investigating the case since it happened on Dec 18, but had withheld the fact that Jody was there when the assault took place.

Tamsui Precinct said that after the crime took place, the victim’s family requested police not to reveal at press conferences the fact that Jody confronted the assailant during the attack for fear of complicating the investigation, which police agreed to. However, police said when they referred the case to the prosecution, they did include the fact that Jody was there when her brother was being attacked.

On Tuesday Jody made a post on her Facebook page commenting on the attack, saying it hurts so much to see her brother's bloody face.

Jody was questioned by prosecutors as a related person on Wednesday afternoon.

Police arrested Chen on Wednesday. Police said Chen had been taken into custody but didn’t mention a possible motive.

Jody has pressed robbery, intrusion and assault charges against Chen.

Jody’s agent Eric Chen said Jody suffers cuts in her hand due to the incident but is fine.