Passing cold front to drop temperatures to 14C in the north: CWB

Thursday will see temperatures drop markedly across Taiwan as a cold front passes through.

By Wendy Lee , Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2016/12/22 14:26

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)－Thursday will see temperatures drop markedly across Taiwan as a cold front passes through, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The daytime high in northern Taiwan is forecast to drop by 8 degrees Celsius to 22 degrees, while central and southern Taiwan is expected to see the mercury drop between 2-5 degrees.

Rain is also forecast for all parts of Taiwan on Thursday, the bureau said.

On Friday, temperatures are expected to tumble into the teens, with lows being around 14 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan, and 17 to 18 degrees Celsius in southern and eastern Taiwan.

The cooler weather is set to last until Dec 25.
