In Ukraine, more evidence of a hacking group's Kremlin ties

WASHINGTON (AP) — For those searching for stronger evidence of Russia's connection to the hack of the Democratic National Committee, the tale of an infected Ukrainian Android cellphone app may help. That's according to a cybersecurity firm.

A new report released Thursday by CrowdStrike describes how a widely-used cellphone application developed by a Ukrainian artillery officer to more quickly conduct strikes may have become the means by which the Russian government gained intelligence such as the whereabouts of Ukraine's military forces. The chief technology officer of Crowdstrike says it's the same malicious software that was used to hack the DNC.

The app, developed in 2013 and distributed initially over social media, was ultimately hijacked by the Fancy Bear hacking group — believed to be affiliated with Russian military intelligence agency.