ASIA

TRUMP-TRADE-NAVARRO — In another sign that he intends to shake up relations with China, President-elect Donald Trump named economist Peter Navarro to lead a newly created White House council on trade. By Paul Wiseman. SENT: 320 words

SKOREA-POLITICS — Investigators looking into the scandal surrounding impeached South Korean President Park Geun-hye are seeking to detain the daughter of Park's longtime confidante who faces criminal charges for allegedly extorting companies and manipulating state affairs. SENT: 320 words.

NEW ZEALAND CAT SMUGGLER -- A Canadian woman who authorities say managed to hide her 4-year-old pet cat Bella in her handbag during a flight across the Pacific Ocean had her vacation cut short when border agents discovered the ruse at Auckland Airport. By Nick Perry. SENT: 330 words, photo.

NKOREA-THE PYONGYANG PYRAMID — Pyongyang's pyramid-shaped Ryugyong Hotel, which poetically enough was built with some help from Egyptians, is one of the world's strangest landmarks and most conspicuous construction-project fails. Intended to be the world's tallest hotel, it has yet to host a guest, even though it's nearly as old as leader Kim Jong Un. By Eric Talmadge. SENET: 830 words, photos.

AUSTRALIAN-CHRISTIAN GROUP CRASH — A van carrying gas cylinders exploded outside the headquarters of a Christian lobbying group in Australia's capital, though there did not appear to be any political or religious motivations behind the incident, police said Thursday. SENT: 330 words.

BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares were meandering in thin trading Thursday in Asia, as investors wound down ahead of the holidays. By Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 350 words.

