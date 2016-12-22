Regent Taipei launched 2017 Wedding Package

The Regent Taipei will introduce exciting new offerings for those looking to tie the knot in 2017 including new food and beverage choices, exclusive partnerships with Regent Galleria and options to plan ceremonies or honeymoons at all Regent Hotels worldwide.

The new wedding package named “The Moment” presents reworked appetizers and dessert options in addition to the signature, well-renowned menu presented in a regal display, along with the wildly popular and exclusive “Lady M” dessert.

In addition, couples who wed at the Regent Taipei will be gifted a Regent Wedding Card. The card allows couples to purchase the 12 traditional gifts required in marriage ceremonies at discounted prices and if couples spend over a certain amount, they will receive a discount on the wedding banquet. The more couples spend, the bigger the discount they will receive towards the wedding banquet; couple can receive up to 4% off of banquet fees.

“Two Cities Wedding Banquet Benefits” offer couples the chance to plan wedding related ceremonies or honeymoons at Regent operated hotels worldwide, including includes cities such as Tainan, Hualien, Beijing, Chongqing, Singapore, Berlin, Porto Montenegro, and beyond.

Aside from typical services such as wedding planning and wedding butler services, Regent also offers Regent Galleria Shopping Butler Service, a one night stay at the Corner Suite, honeymoon stays at global Regent Hotels, all to take the stress away from the planning and to provide a one stop shop for newlywed couples. Our passionate and experienced wedding team is skilled at creating one-of-a-kind experiences, making each wedding truly unforgettable!