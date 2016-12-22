'Code red' air quality forecast for western Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)－Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) on Thursday warned residents in western Taiwan of bad air quality as the Air Quality Index (AQI) readings at some of the region’s monitoring stations have reached “code red” levels.

Due to poor atmospheric dispersion conditions and the effects of transboundary pollutants, as of 9 a.m. Thursday the AQI readings at 15 monitoring stations in western Taiwan reached “code red” levels (AQI values between 151 and 200), or “moderately polluted” levels.

According to the EPA standards, AQI levels above 150 are considered “unhealthy for everyone,” and members of sensitive groups may experience health effects.

The EPA uses a six-color air pollution warning system, in which a maroon alert is the highest and most severe warning, which indicates “hazardous” air quality, and is followed by purple, red, orange, yellow, and green alerts.

Advisories have been made for residents in the regions, especially for the elderly, children, those with respiratory illnesses and heart conditions to limit outdoor activities and wear masks when going out to reduce negative respiratory effects from the bad air.