New Zealand economy grows 1.1 percent in September quarter

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand's economy grew at a brisk rate of 1.1 percent in the September quarter as people spent more on traveling, eating out and recreation.

Figures released Thursday by government agency Statistics New Zealand show the economy grew at an annual rate of 3.5 percent when comparing the September quarter with the same period last year. One of the fastest growing industries was construction, which grew by more than 2 percent in the quarter.

The figures beat predictions by most economists and give a boost to the nation's new conservative prime minister, Bill English. English took over the top job this month from John Key, who unexpectedly resigned, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.

New Zealanders go to the polls for a general election next year.