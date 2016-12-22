UN votes to set up body to help document crimes in Syria

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has voted to establish an investigative body that will assist in documenting and prosecuting the most serious violations of international law in Syria, including possible war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The 193-member world body adopted a resolution Wednesday by a vote of 105 to 15 with 52 abstentions over strenuous objections from Syria and close ally Russia who accused the assembly of interfering in the work of the Security Council.

The resolution stresses the need for the new body "to closely coordinate" with an independent commission appointed by the U.N. Human Rights Council which has said war crimes are "rampant" in Syria.

Syria's U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari said the resolution was illegal and "a direct threat to a solution" of the 5 1/2-year Syrian conflict.