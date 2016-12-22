Van smashes into office of Australian Christian Lobby

SYDNEY (AP) — A van has slammed into the headquarters of a Christian lobbying group in Australia's capital.

Australian Capital Territory police in Canberra says the male driver was the only person injured in Wednesday night's crash.

It was unclear whether the crash was deliberate. Police said Thursday that they are investigating the incident.

The head of the Australian Christian Lobby says that the van was carrying gas bottles, though police did not confirm that.

The Christian lobby is a conservative advocacy group known for its strong opposition to gay marriage.

Managing director Lyle Shelton said his group had received numerous threats over the past year.