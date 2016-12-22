Street dancing as UK court orders Nigerian governor freed

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — People are dancing in the streets in southern Nigeria after a British court ordered the release of a former governor convicted of stealing more than $70 million from Nigeria's treasury.

James Ibori, the governor of oil-rich Delta State from 1999 to 2007, was halfway through serving a 13-year prison sentence.

British High Court Judge Juliet May ordered his immediate release based on supported allegations that police investigators on his case took bribes and prosecutors covered that up. It was unclear Wednesday night if Ibori was free or was under house arrest.

The BBC reported that U.K. Home Secretary Amber Rudd won't deport Ibori until he hands over 18 million pounds ($22 million) in the "proceeds of crime."

Ibori pleaded guilty in 2012 to money laundering and fraud.