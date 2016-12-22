Arrest made in shooting outside NYC Hells Angels clubhouse

NEW YORK (AP) — A man has been arrested in a shooting sparked by a dispute over a parking spot outside a Hell's Angels clubhouse in Manhattan.

Anthony Iovenitti of Kingston, New York, appeared in court on Wednesday to face charges of first-degree assault. Defense attorney Ron Kuby denied the charges and said he expected his client to make bail.

Authorities say a brawl erupted Dec. 11 after 25-year-old David Martinez moved an orange traffic cone used to hold a parking spot outside the biker club's headquarters. Martinez survived a gunshot wound to the stomach.

A criminal complaint says there's security camera videotape showing the shooting. But Kuby says police don't have any eyewitnesses identifying the 52-year-old Iovenitti as the shooter.