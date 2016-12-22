Disney gives holiday treat for annual passholders

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World's annual passholders are getting a holiday treat at the theme park gates: they'll be able to bypass long lines at the entrances by using special turnstile gateways for passholders only.

The benefit begins Wednesday. It's scheduled to run into January and no end date has been announced.

Disney says the option is a thank you for people who purchased an annual pass.

The entrances will be at all four Walt Disney World parks, including Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom. Passholders should look for signs after going through each park's security checkpoint.